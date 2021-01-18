Now is not the time to let our guard down - Vanthof

Brad Sherratt
Jan 18, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  2 minute read
John Vanthof
John Vanthof

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says from conversations he has had from people in the riding he believes “that we are all becoming disoriented with the restrictions, and their impact on COVID transmission.”

Vanthof stated “One small business owner summed up her position and that of many of her colleagues regarding the issue of big box stores being open for in person shopping for non-essentials while she is not allowed, ‘laws that do not make sense, do not get respected’ ”.

At the same time he adds “people are concerned about others travelling to our region from other areas, possible spreading the virus, and whether the “Stay at Home Order” will address this issue, while others fear that their rights are being threatened.”

He notes “the vaccine is also on people’s minds. When will it be available? Is it safe? Should I take it?

“And everyone can find articles, videos, etc.to back up their opinion; So a few people have asked me. “Who and what do you believe? I believe in the medical health professionals in Ontario and Canada. I believe they work in our best interests. The threat posed by COVID is all too real in many long term care homes and hospitals in our province.  I have less confidence in the government’s actions because we can’t tell how much of that public health advice the Premier has actually taken, or how long that he has resisted taking it over the advice of other interests. Is Walmart safer than a store downtown?”

He goes on to say “I believe that we should do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus including where warranted by public health data, regional restriction of travel.

“Most people assumed that the “lock down” included travel restrictions, because the Premier told people to stay home. When they found out that it did not, they questioned the validity of the whole process. It is still not clear whether the “Stay at Home Order” actually means what it says. That was obvious when the Premier stated that he did not believe in curfews and it was not a curfew. That has been a consistent problem with the government’s actions regarding restrictions. If the speed limits on provincial highways were only recommendations with no fines attached, how fast would some people drive?

He also feels “the mixed messaging is diverting people’s attention from the real issue, doing everything we can to limit the transmission of the virus until we have access to the vaccine. I will take the vaccine. The risk associated with taking it is far less than the risk of contracting and spreading COVID.

“In Timiskaming-Cochrane, we have been incredibly fortunate so far. Due to the diligence of our residents led by our Public Health Units, our numbers have been low, but we have seen how quickly things can change as well. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Stay home when you can. Support a local business when you can. Reach out to a friend. Be kind.”