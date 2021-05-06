Number of active cases falls to 13 in district

More than half of all Timiskaming adults have now had at least one vaccine dose

The COVID-19 situation in Timiskaming improved significantly today, with just 13 active cases now on the books.

Statistics updated on the Timiskaming Health Unit website show eight fewer active cases compared to yesterday. There were no positive cases added as of 3:30 pm today.

To date, there have been 192 positive cases in the district, 63 of which were variants of concern, predominantly the UK strain.

Two people have died since the pandemic began here in March 2020.

The Timiskaming Health Unit continues to make ground vaccinating local adults, with 16,432 does having been administered. A total of 52.78 per cent of eligible adults have received their first vaccine dose in the district, and almost two per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Health Unit statistics show almost 96 per cent of Timiskaming residents age 80 and up, and almost 89 per cent of seniors between the ages of 70-79 have had at least one vaccine dose.