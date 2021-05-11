Number of vaccine doses administered continues to rise

Article content

The number of residents in Timiskaming who have received a COVID-19 vaccination continues to rise.

The latest figures from the Timiskaming Health Unit show as of May 10th, 16,762 doses have been administered. The figures also show that 54.12 per cent of the district’s population has received the first dose while just-under two per cent has been fully vaccinated.

Looking at the age groups, a large majority of people aged 60 and above have received their first dose. 96 per cent of those aged 80 and above have had their first shot.

For those in the 70-79 age bracket 88.9 per cent have received their first dose. For those in the 60-69 age group 77.1 per cent have received their first dose.

For information on the upcoming vaccine clinics, visit the Timiskaming Health Unit website.