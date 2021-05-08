One new case; 11 active in district

Joe O'Grady
May 08, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#196). The case is in the central part of the district of Timiskaming and is a contact of a confirmed case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

This increases the number of active cases to 11 in the district.

