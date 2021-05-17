One new case, one resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#198). The case is in the north part of the district and is related to an institutional outbreak out of district. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Meantime health unit officials are reporting that one of the previously confirmed cases has now been resolved and therefore the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district remains at two.