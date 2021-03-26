One new case, two resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#127) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. The case is a contact of a confirmed case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

Health unit officials are also reporting that two of the previously confirmed positive cases have been resolved. They are also reporting that seven previous positive cases have now been identified as the variant of concern from the UK.