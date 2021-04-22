One new case, two resolved

Brad Sherratt
Apr 22, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#155) in the central part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The health unit is also reporting that two of the previously active cases have been resolved which means there are now 21 active cases in the district.

