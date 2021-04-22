One new case, two resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#155) in the central part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The health unit is also reporting that two of the previously active cases have been resolved which means there are now 21 active cases in the district.