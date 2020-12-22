One new COVID-19 case, five resolved in district

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#44) in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The Health Unit is also reporting that five of the previous active cases have been resolved so the current active case count is down to 13.