One person in hospital following motor vehicle collision

One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries as the result of a motor vehicle collision Tuesday.

Police officials say on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 p.m., members from the Kirkland Lake OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Maisonville Township involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

Highway 11 was closed for approximately 11 hours and reopened at 2:45 a.m. on April 28, 2021.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and an OPP Collision Reconstructionist.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.