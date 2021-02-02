Article content

A Kirkland Lake resident has been charged with a number of offences.

Police officials say on February 1st frontline members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to an alleged theft from a business located on Government Road East.

OPP charge KL resident with theft

Police located and arrested the accused nearby and they allege they found them to be in possession of the stolen property. Police also allege further investigation revealed that they were also in possession of drugs suspected to be Methamphetamines.

As a result, Kathryn MCWHIRTER, 42-years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.