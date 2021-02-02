OPP charge two KL residents

Article content

Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged following a traffic stop by Kirkland Lake OPP on February 2nd.

Police say frontline members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Tweedsmuir Road as part of an investigation into an alleged bail violation complaint.

The investigation revealed that two passengers were allegedly breaching their Judicial Release Orders and were subsequently arrested.

Jody MULVIHILL, 46-years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, was charged with the following:

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The charge has not been proven in court

Jessica BENSON, 35-years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, was charged with the following:

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts).

The charges has not been proven in court.

Both accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before The Ontario Court of Justice by video on February 4, 2021.