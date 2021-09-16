OPP gives warning about election signs
Area OPP are reminding the public “that during the Federal Election, any tampering or damage towards electoral signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence.
“If anyone has any information about this type of activity or any other crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.”
