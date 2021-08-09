OPP investigating collision in Larder Lake
Article content
The Kirkland Lake OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle which left the motorcycle driver with what police describe as “serious injuries”.
Advertisement
Article content
Police say On August 8th at 3:59 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Larder Lake Station Road in Larder Lake.
OPP investigating collision in Larder Lake Back to video
The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Members of the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.
The OPP is appealing to the public for information. If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
The investigation is on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.