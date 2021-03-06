OPP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision on Hwy 11

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. (March 6th) members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to what police officials describe as a “serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, north of the Town of Englehart, in the Township of Chamberlain. It has been confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision. ”

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate.

A detour is available:

Northbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 65 West to Highway 66 to Highway 11 in Kenogami.

Southbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 66 in Kenogami to Highway 65 West to Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

