OPP promoting Crime Stoppers program

As January kicks off National Crime Stoppers Month, OPP detachments and Crime Stopper branches across the area are raising awareness of the program.

What is Crime Stoppers?

-A not-for-profit community-based charity that brings together the cooperative efforts of the police, the media and the community in the fight against crime.

-Financed through fundraising activities, personal, corporate & service club donations.

-Encourages the public to submit tips on crimes that have been committed, are being committed or are about to be committed.

-Pays up to $2000 for information leading to the successful conclusion of an investigation.

-Will NOT ask for your name, phone number, address and will NOT ask you to appear in court.

Crime Stoppers programs across the Province track basic statistics to measure progress and changes. Below are the accumulated Stats for the Ontario Programs to the date (2 Nov 2020).

Arrests: 126,625

Cases Cleared: 135,408

Rewards Paid: $8,330,511

Property Recovered: $310,696,204

Drugs Seized: $1,940,251,177

Total Dollars Recovered: $2,250,947,381

To learn more about our local Crime Stoppers program you can visit nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.

To submit a tip you can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.p3tips.com or use the “P3 Tips” app on your mobile device.