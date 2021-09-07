OPP release long weekend statistics

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The KL OPP were out patrolling the highways, trails and waterways this past Labour Day Long Weekend for a Provincial Traffic Safety Campaign which ran from Friday September 3rd, through to Monday September 6th.

The campaign focused on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four”, which includes impaired, aggressive and inattentive driving as well as the lack of seatbelt use.

The following are the results of this year’s campaign for the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment:

20 Speeding charges

One Distracted Driving charge

Two Liquor Licence Act charges

One Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges

One Warn Range Suspension

One Other Provincial Statutes charge

Meantime members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial laid a total of 77 charges were laid in the Temiskaming Detachment area, during this past weekend’s traffic initiative.

53 drivers were charged with speeding; one of which was charged with speeding more than 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone and two were charged with hazardous moving violations.

One driver was charged for a drug related offence, one driver was charged for distracted driving, nine drivers charged with other Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences, four motorists were charged with Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) offences, one other was charged for liquor licence act (LLA) infraction, and one ATV operator was charged with an Off-Road Vehicle Act (ORFVA) offence.

Also stopped were two drivers who were charged with impaired, one by alcohol and one by drug, and two others were issued three day suspensions for being in the warn range.

Officers also responded to 174 calls for service during this time period.

Police would like to thank the majority of drivers in the area who respected the rules of the road and arrived safely at their destination this Labour Day long weekend.