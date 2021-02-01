OPP release monthly domestic incidents report

Article content
Members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated 46 domestic related incidents in the month of January 2021, 14 of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.
Some of the charges include:
Assault
Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault with a Weapon
Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age
Sexual Interference
Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle a Person
Forcible Confinement
Mischief
Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
Uttering Threats
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Fail to Comply with Release Order
Breach of Conditional Sentence Order
The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victims.
Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:
Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and
Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.