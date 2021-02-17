Article content

Area OPP officials are reminding the public to stay vigilant of frauds and scams.

They say “in a recent investigation, an out of country fraudster contacted a local business with the intent of making a large purchase. The fraudster had emailed the business and wanted to buy an unseen item. The business requested a scanned copy of the scammers drivers licence. The OPP is familiar with this tactic in which the identification will appear legit on the photo, when it is in fact a fraudulent piece of identification. By providing what appears to be a valid drivers licence or form of identification, the fraudster gains the trust of the commerce to finalize a purchase.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP remind people to be wary of scammers Back to video

“The scammer will then request the business’ financial information in order to send a transfer but might utilized one of the following tactics to send payment:

Spoofed Payment: This is when the business or seller receives notification that claims the payment is pending. In order for the seller to receive the funds, they must provide a tracking number for the shipment. Unbeknownst to the victim, they ship the item only to discover that the payment notification is spoofed and no payment is pending.