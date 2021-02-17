OPP remind people to be wary of scammers
Area OPP officials are reminding the public to stay vigilant of frauds and scams.
They say “in a recent investigation, an out of country fraudster contacted a local business with the intent of making a large purchase. The fraudster had emailed the business and wanted to buy an unseen item. The business requested a scanned copy of the scammers drivers licence. The OPP is familiar with this tactic in which the identification will appear legit on the photo, when it is in fact a fraudulent piece of identification. By providing what appears to be a valid drivers licence or form of identification, the fraudster gains the trust of the commerce to finalize a purchase.
OPP remind people to be wary of scammers
“The scammer will then request the business’ financial information in order to send a transfer but might utilized one of the following tactics to send payment:
Spoofed Payment: This is when the business or seller receives notification that claims the payment is pending. In order for the seller to receive the funds, they must provide a tracking number for the shipment. Unbeknownst to the victim, they ship the item only to discover that the payment notification is spoofed and no payment is pending.
Account Problems: The fraudster may tell you that they cannot send a payment due to a problem with your account. According to the scammer, you will need to pay a fee to get a business account with a selected payment provider to complete the transaction. The scammer will offer to pay this fee, with the intent that you reimburse them. After you send the reimbursement to the money service they directed you to, you discover there is no payment pending.
Counterfeit merchandise: Fraudsters may use websites that have very similar looks to a legitimate manufacture to sell greatly reduced items. The products are of a far less quality and could pose significant health risks. For example, counterfeit jackets have been found with bacteria, fungus and mildew.”
They add people “should be suspicious of online payment offers for large unseen purchases that are offering more than the asking price and always confirm that you have received a legitimate payment before you send the product.
“If you or someone you know have become a victim of fraud and have been tricked into giving personal or financial information, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through their online reporting tool. Check it often to stay current with the latest scams and tips on how to protect yourself.”