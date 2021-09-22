OPSEU donates to NEOFACS campaign

The OPSEU L654 Support Staff Union at Northern College donated $2,000 to the NEOFACS regional Back to School Campaign.

NEOFACS officials say “this generous donation will be divided evenly among the surrounding communities of the four campus locations in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Haileybury and Moosonee.

North Eastern Ontario Family and Children’s Services (NEOFACS) and Payukotayno James and Hudson Bay Family Services have worked together to ensure children and youth in the region receive the school supplies they require.

They add “backpacks filled with school supplies and other essential items for students will be distributed by NEOFACS in Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Haileybury, while Payukotayno will distribute the donations for Moosonee and neighbouring communities.

“We would like to acknowledge the dedicated volunteers from NEOFACS’ Volunteer Services program who shopped for supplies and assembled all the packages in Timmins that will be shipped by air to Payukotayno in Moosonee.”

The items provided through the Back to School Campaign help to ensure that the children and youth supported by NEOFACS and Payukotayno have the tools they need to succeed throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

“Strong community partnerships like this allow us to work together to build healthy communities and positively impact the well-being of children, youth and families.”