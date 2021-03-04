Orefinders launches survey at McGarry project

Article content

Orefinders Resources has announced the launch of a deep penetrating ORION SWATH ground-based Geophysical Survey on its McGarry Gold Project located to the west of and adjacent to the former Kerr Addison Mine that produced approximately 11 million ounces of gold prior to closing in 1996.

“This sort of property wide survey, combining deep penetrating IP (Induced Polarization) and MT (Magnetotelluric) technologies has never been conducted on the McGarry properties. This approach is aimed at delineating new exploration drilling targets that could lead to new discoveries on a highly perspective project on the Larder-Cadillac Structure,” said Keith Benn, Orefinders Vice President of Exploration.

This survey is designed to gather high resolution data to depth that will be key to identifying exploration targets “under cover”; i.e., potential ore bodies that do not reach surface. Subsequent modeling of the new data will allow the company to prioritize any newly identified exploration targets for a drilling program later in 2021. The survey will cover the near totality of the project including the regionally important Larder-Cadillac Structure that hosts the Kerr Addison deposit and several other structural domains that have the potential to host gold deposits.