Orefinders Resources has provided an update on its exploration and drill plans since the announcement of the $60 million strategic investment and partnership with Kirkland Lake Gold.

Company officials say “since then the respective technical teams have completed the planning and budgeting and are prepared to proceed with a Phase 2 drill program on Orefinders Knight Gold Project in the Shining Tree District.”

Orefinders updates Knight Project

They add “The Phase 2 drill program is planned for 5,000 metres and is expected to begin by the end of the third quarter of) 2021. This program is a follow-up to Orefinders Phase 1 drill program, which was completed on April 9.”

Company officials also state “Phase 2 drilling will include several holes designed to test the continuity of the higher-grade mineralization beneath and to the south of the Tyranite mine. Targeting includes following a moderately-steep plunge angle within a region that has not previously been drilled. Phase 2 drilling will also include follow up exploration on the Duggan target zone where positive results were returned from Phase 1 drilling.”

26 drill holes were completed at the Knight Project representing 11,204 metres. Results from all assays have now been received representing the 6,232 samples from the Phase 1 program that were submitted to the assay lab.