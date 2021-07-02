Otto Twp resident charged with arson

Northern News staff
Kirkland Lake OPP
A 28 year-old Otto Township resident has been charged with arson.

Between March and May local police, fire and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials responded to a number of fires in the area.

Officials say the fires were “deemed to be suspicious in nature.”

On July 1st, shortly after 4:30 a.m. members of the Kirkland Lake OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 66. Officials say “the driver was recognized by police and was arrested.”

Joshua (Alex) TROUT, a 28-year-old resident of Otto Township has been charged with:

Arson – Fraudulent Purpose, contrary to section 435(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Arson – Damage to Property, contrary to section 434 of the CC

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 29, 2021, in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

