Our leaders must be part of the solution not the problem

As I sit here at my computer writing this column, all the while following the COVID guidelines, rules, protocols, etc, I am looking at numbers from across the Northeast and shaking my head.

It’s not just in our district, the number are rising everywhere. The question is why? Now we knew a second wave was coming and it most likely would be worse.

That’s what I just wrote; we knew it was coming. Yet so many people have buried their heads in the sand, ignored what we were told and practiced during the summer months, a time when the numbers were much lower. And look at where we are now.

It’s quite obvious some people have never heard the phrase “personal responsibility”. Instead of keeping our bubbles small we socially gathered with too many people. Then there is the travelling. Again, we were told to be careful.

What I find really frustrating as I sit here in my small apartment following the rules is that many of the same people, who have instructed us on what to do and not to, are the biggest culprits in terms of breaking the guidelines.