Outbreak declared at Kirkland Lake Gold
Article content
For the second time Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Kirkland Lake Gold.
THU officials state “a workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infections in the workplace. The outbreak is currently under investigation.
Outbreak declared at Kirkland Lake Gold Back to video
Officials add “the Timiskaming Health Unit has worked with representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold to complete contact tracing, and all local high-risk contacts have already been notified. Kirkland Lake Gold is taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID- 19.
“Kirkland Lake Gold has strong infection prevention and control measures in place,” said Dr. Corneil. “These measures make a difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and they make managing an outbreak easier and more efficient.”
Advertisement
Article content
The first outbreak at the mine was declared on March 3rd.
Ontario is currently under a province-wide shut-down and stay-at-home order. District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:
Avoid gatherings indoors and outdoors with people outside of your household. They are prohibited under shutdown. Individuals who live alone and single parents may have exclusive close contact with one household.
Avoid non-essential travel within and outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas.
Continue to practice physical distancing.
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces and when physical distancing may be
a challenge.
Wash your hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not
touch your face.
Cough or sneeze into your elbow.
Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local Assessment Centre to schedule a test.
Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.
Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.
For more information on COVID-19, visit Timiskaming Health Unit’s website and the Ontario Coronavirus website.