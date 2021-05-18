Over 60 per cent of eligible residents have received their first vaccination

Just over 60 per cent of residents in the District of Timiskaming have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

Updated statistics from the local health unit show to date 19270 doses have been administered. That translates to 60.4 per cent of those eligible to receive their first dose have done so. They also show just over four per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Breaking down the numbers further, over 90 per cent of residents in the 70 and over age category have received their first shot. Almost 80 per cent of those 60-69 have had their first vaccination and just over half of people between the age of 40 and 59 have received their first dose.

It should also be noted all individuals 18 years of age and older in 2021 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be booked directly online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or by calling 866-747-4305, ext. 6 or email covidvaccine@timiskaminghu.com.