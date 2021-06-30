Park bench dedication

The park bench dedication in Kirkland Lake was part of the nation wide Victims and Survivors of Crime Week. Funding for this park bench was made possible through a grant from the Department of Justice Canada. "When we support each other incredible things happen" which is engraved on the bench . This bench is located at Kinross Pond. Left to right (standing) is Staff Sergeant Ryan Dougan and OPP Constable Tom Green Left to right (sitting) is Kirkland Lake Program Coordinator Tracy Wheeler and Board Member Carlyn McNamara Photo by Victim Services of Temiskaming and District /KL

