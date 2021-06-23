Passenger, driver charged with possessing meth, opiods

Article content

On June 19, 2021 shortly before 2:00 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic infraction on First Street in the Town of Englehart.

While speaking with the driver, police recognized the passenger as being wanted on an outstanding warrant and she was arrested.

A search during arrest yielded a quantity of suspect Crystal Methamphetamine and Purple Fentanyl.

Amy BRASH, a 30-year-old resident of Englehart has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Further investigation revealed that the driver had allegedly consumed suspected controlled substances, police say.

The driver was arrested and transported to Temiskaming Detachment for further testing. A search during arrest yielded a quantity of suspected blue and purple Fentanyl, police allege.