Police lay assault charge

Northern News staff
Sep 21, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
opp shoulder

On September 19th members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of an alleged assault at a residence on Main Street.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin THERIAULT, 33 years- of-age, of Kirkland Lake, was arrested and charged with Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on October 28, 2021.

The charge has not been proven in court.

