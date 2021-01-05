Article content

On January 3, 2021 shortly after 12:30 a.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a Theft that occurred on Broadwood Avenue in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Further investigation revealed that sometime between 11:30 p.m. on January 2 and the above-mentioned date, unknown person(s) attended the property and stole a vehicle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police seeking assistance with case Back to video

The stolen property includes, but is not limited to:

A 2002 red Chevrolet S10.

The value of this theft is estimated at approximately $4,000.

The Temiskaming OPP is requesting anyone with information on this theft that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.