Profiling our local healthcare heroes

The Heroes of the pandemic, those who, since COVID-19 began to spread across the world, are the frontline workers who battle the disease on a daily basis all with the goal to keep we the public safe.

To that end Blanche River Health is profiling some of their heroes, our local heroes with the “aim to show the inner workings of the hospital sites and give an exclusive look into the daily tasks of the front-line workers. We want our staff to feel appreciated for all they do to provide healthcare for our surrounding community.”

To kick start Blanche River Health’s Behind the Scenes (BTS) series, the pharmacy department is being profiled in honor of Pharmacy Appreciation Month.

A pharmacist’s role is to collaborate with the healthcare team to ensure that patients receive the most effective, safe, and appropriate medications supported by the best evidence.

“A pharmacist reviews medication orders, patients’ lab values, and their medical history. They also adjust doses or recommend changes to optimize therapy,” says Lauren O’Connor-Byer, Pharmacist, Blanche River Health.

“These healthcare professionals provide safe preparation and distribution of medications by filling, packaging, and compounding all the products you receive.

“We also provide representation on committees and contribute to the hospital-wide quality and patient safety initiatives,” O’Connor-Byer added.