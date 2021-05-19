Proposed budget presented to council

Article content

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Don Studholme presented council with the proposed 2021 budget during Tuesday’s meeting and while the final numbers have not been crunched he informed council the budget as proposed is within the four per cent increase that council required Studholme to get to.

In his report Studholme stated “The 2021 budget has been a challenge to implement and move forward to completion. I am presenting to you a copy of the budget that meets your requirements up to 4 per cent increase. This is very hard to achieve due to the requirements of the capital budget and fitting it into the picture. What we have done to meet this requirement is to use our reserves and reserve funds to their maximum ability. I have left some dollars in every reserve and reserve fund so that there is some ability to move next year but we need to keep in the back of our mind that this is limited. Staff will have to remember that there is limited funds to move forward in implementing new capital projects while maintaining their operating budgets.”