Proposed budget presented to council

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Don Studholme presented council with the proposed 2021 budget during Tuesday’s meeting and while the final numbers have not been crunched he informed council the budget as proposed is within the four per cent increase that council required Studholme to get to.
In his report Studholme stated “The 2021 budget has been a challenge to implement and move forward to completion. I am presenting to you a copy of the budget that meets your requirements up to 4 per cent increase. This is very hard to achieve due to the requirements of the capital budget and fitting it into the picture. What we have done to meet this requirement is to use our reserves and reserve funds to their maximum ability. I have left some dollars in every reserve and reserve fund so that there is some ability to move next year but we need to keep in the back of our mind that this is limited. Staff will have to remember that there is limited funds to move forward in implementing new capital projects while maintaining their operating budgets.”
There are also still some question marks that could in fact effect what the final numbers will be. The Teck Pioneer Residence has yet to receive all of its COVID funding from the government. And until they know what those dollars will be they cannot, with 100 per cent accuracy know what the facility’s 2021 actual budget will be.
During the discussion Councilllor Patrick Adams also questioned the purchase of a new backhoe and truck and proposed that they be stricken from the budget.
“Those are items that are specifically funded by the levy and not funded from anywhere else. I don’t want to put this on the ratepayers.”
Adams noted removing those items would lower the proposed increase.
The final budget will be brought back to council in June.