Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and Deputy NDP Leader John Vanthof has a lot of questions for the Ford Government as the riding, province and indeed the country continues to battle COVID-19
Vanthof says after almost a year the approved vaccines have given us a “light at the end of the long COVID epidemic tunnel”, yet people are, as he describes, on edge and for good reason.
Provincial legislature needs to be called back- Vanthof
Vanthof states “this is a crisis, and every government has made decisions, some of which were mistakes. The Ford government is no different. But there is a difference between mistakes and deliberate decisions. The Premier has held many press conferences and said all the right things, but has he followed through with adequate actions?
“In the first wave, he promised an “iron ring around long term care” yet in the second wave more homes are in outbreak than in the first wave, and more residents are losing their lives, in some cases under horrible conditions. Unavoidable or not? Where is the Premier, or the Minister of Long Term Care now?