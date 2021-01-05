Provincial legislature needs to be called back- Vanthof

Article content continued

Vanthof also has questions when it comes to the educational system. “The Premier and Minister of Education have repeatedly stated that everything is under control, but the calls, and emails we get indicate that is not the case. The Boards of Education are doing everything they can, with what they have, but the constant changes in direction from the province are making it very difficult for students, parents, and education workers. How do we hold the Minister to account?”

In terms of vaccinations he says “we all agree, the quicker we roll out the vaccines, the better. For some, this could literally be a race for their lives. The Premier seemed to recognize this, once again saying all the right things at a press conference, even wondering when Ontario would get vaccines in time. But then we learn that vaccinations had been stopped over the Christmas period, and that Ontario lags other provinces in speed of vaccine roll out. Mistake or decision? Premier Ford has once again renewed his commitment, but where is the accountability?

Vanthof goes on to say “while all this is happening, the province is choosing to sit on billions of dollars designated for COVID contingency costs? A rainy day fund for COVID. When is the government planning to turn those funds into action?

“In the north, we have been very fortunate for the most part. Our diligence and environment has spared us from the worst but we have learned in the second wave that things can change very quickly. As our provincial neighbours deliberate whether to institute travel restrictions, how will we be impacted? Should we do the same?

“The Official Opposition has called for the Ontario Legislature to be called back so that these questions and others can be debated. Our job as the Official Opposition is to not only hold the government to account but to help them make the best possible decisions. Ontarians need that now more than ever.”