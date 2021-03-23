Rallying in support of a detox center

Amber Kalliomaki from No More-Kirkland Lake organized the rally. She said she is “committed to getting something up and running here in the Timiskaming area.” Kalliomaki, who recently lost her partner, said “addressing this issue is in the best interest of this community and surrounding communities. My kids deserve to see that the death of their father will help save the lives of others. It will help with their pain and their healing process. The fact that there is no treatment center or detox options in the district of Temiskaming, and that the closest detox or treatment center is almost three hours away, is what is causing people to die. It’s not that hard to see, how do people get well without the help they need?”

The No More-Kirkland Lake group and The Kirkland Lake Opioid Poisoning Prevention Task Force recently held a rally to show their support for turning the recently closed Pineger youth detention center into a multi-dimensional facility including support for substance abuse residential treatment, withdrawal management and safe beds. They were joined by the No More- Timmins group and Kirkland Lake residents.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“This center is necessary in Timiskaming. Having something like this will save lives. They have my full support,” added Raymond Mallette, retired teacher and Kirkland Lake resident.

“The concept of the center is a great idea. If we would have had something like this before, it would have probably saved many from ending up dead or in jail. It has been my dream to have something like this here,” said Beverly Ripley a resident of Kirkland Lake resident.

The Opioid Poisoning Prevention Task Force is looking at a treatment program that would be inclusive to all Timiskaming residents and sectors. Josee Merrick, who is spearheading the task force, says that “we need to secure the building, build our partnerships, and help our local agencies access funding to make it sustainable.”

“The Opioid Poisoning Prevention Task Force, No More-Kirkland Lake and community members are encouraging Premiier Ford to do the right thing and release the building and additional funding to our district so we can take care of the people in our communities who desperately need the help.”

“Taking something on like this is no small feat. It will require significant dollars, time, and energy. We need the Ontario government and Ontario Health North to commit to ongoing financial support to make this a positive project that is meaningful and sustainable for the people of Timiskaming” said Merrick.