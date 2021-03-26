





Article content The David Ramsay Memorial Leadership Bursary fundraising has been successful and the first bursaries have been awarded, according to Fundraising Chairman and Kirkland Lake businessman Sean O’Connor. Mhat Briehl, a second-year student in the Vet Tech program at the Haileybury Campus, and Vilas We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ramsay bursary recipients announced Back to video Macwan, a student in the Personal Support Worker program at the Kirkland Lake Campus, have each been awarded the first David Ramsay Memorial Leadership Bursaries. “We are very pleased to have achieved our goal in just a few months so that we can offer some support to these students in this challenging year,” says O’Connor. “I hope it is a testament to the high regard in which David is held here and in Queen’s Park,” he added. “We are able to award two bursaries of at least $500 each, every year, in perpetuity, at the Kirkland Lake and Haileybury Campuses of Northern College, as they represent the post-secondary opportunities in David’s former riding,” he explains. “I believe David would be very pleased to be remembered in this way. He always supported young people and believed deeply in community involvement, so this is a suitable legacy.”

Article content Kathy Ramsay, David’s widow, said, “Our family is overwhelmed and so thankful for the support that so many have given to the bursary established in David’s name. It is a very fitting tribute. As MPP, David was passionate about the value of education and was a strong advocate for Northern College.” Susan Hunter, Northern College Foundation Director, adds, “What a beautiful way to honour a life. This dedicated group came together to pay respects to David Ramsay and his legacy of leadership and in this way, he lives on in the lives of those who can continue with their studies because of the person he was and those who believe in and remember him. It is a moving and generous gesture that is so very appreciated.” Earlton businessman Pierre Belanger said, ”David was a wonderful combination: skilled politician yet plain-spoken, sophisticated yet never losing the common touch and most of all principled while navigating the accommodations needed in the world of provincial politics. We had a great man in our midst.” “It is gratifying to see such generous support for our former MPP. It says a great deal about David’s strength of character and the positive impact he has had on his colleagues and community,” said longtime Liberal supporter Lorraine Robazza of Kirkland Lake. Ramsay, who passed away suddenly on July 29, 2020, served Temiskaming-Cochrane and the Province of Ontario as MPP and Cabinet Minister from 1985 until his retirement in 2011. An MPP for 26 years, he held several Ministries including Correctional Services, Agriculture & Food, Aboriginal Affairs and Natural Resources during his tenure with the government.

Article content David Ramsay’s friends and family are proud to commemorate David’s commitment to community service and his principled approach to public life by establishing these bursaries in his honor at Northern College. The bursaries will be awarded to students who demonstrate leadership in school or community life, together with financial need. “David was an outstanding individual and a tremendous asset to our region,” said O’Connor. “He served with distinction and integrity. His passing, both sudden and too early, is an opportunity to honour his service appropriately.” Although the initial fundraising goal has been achieved, donations will always be accepted and acknowledged. To contribute, please access the online form at http://www.northerncollege.ca/davidramsaybursary, complete it online, save to your computer, and email as an attachment to gingrasn@northern.on.ca.

