For the first time in several years, Kirkland Lake ratepayers will see a decrease in the tax levy.

Town council passed the budget on Tuesday and in an email exchange with the Northern News after the meeting, Interim CAO Don Studholme stated “The average taxes for a 100,000 house (will be) a decrease of (about) $204.”

In breaking down the residential tax rate further Studholme stated. In 2019 a $100,000 house was taxed at $2,161.63, in 2020 it was taxed at $2,228.09 and this year it got decreased to $2,019.43 or a decrease of $208.65. Residential taxes went from 61.3% of total taxes to 60.8% in 2021. Taxes went from 0.02075087 in 2020 to 0.01866433 in 2021 and in Bernhardt and Morissette it went from 0.00726338 to 0.00653291. Overall, taxes have gone down but a part of this is due to the COVID outbreak that came into effect back in March 2020. The province has indicated that everything in 2021 is frozen and will remain in effect until the end of the year. I trust this helps.

This year’s operating budget is pegged at just over $17 million dollars while the capital budget is set at just over 12 million.

The water budget will be water budget in the amount of $2,773,151 and the waste water budget will be in the amount of $1,964,833.