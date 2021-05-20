Residents to get drive in movie experience

Article content

If all goes well in terms of COVID protocols this summer, local residents will receive a taste of the old Drive In movie experience.

Kirkland Lake council has passed a resolution to have staff be directed to finalize an agreement with Horizon Drive In to utilize the Water Street Parking lot on July 30, 2021 for a rental price of $325 +HST for a Drive In Movie event.

In a letter to town council, Benjamin MacKenzie Director of Management, Horizon Drive In Group stated “We are planning our summer tour 1 which will take place between June and July and have secured over 10 showings in other Northern Cities and Townships. We follow strict guidelines set out by the provincial government for drive in events and are allowed to operate in Grey Lockdown zones however cannot operate in Stay At Home Orders. We monitor the situation very closely with our contacts at the Provincial Government. We also work with all the Northern Health Units to ensure safety is our top priority in executing these events.”