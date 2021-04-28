Article content

To show their support for the great work the Salvation Army does for our community, Lakeshore Motors has donated 100 GM Canada made masks to the staff, volunteers and patrons of the Kirkland Lake Salvation Army.

Company officials say “the staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly through this pandemic to support those most in need and have our gratitude and appreciation. These masks will help protect their dedicated staff and volunteers as well as their deserving patrons.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Salvation Army receives donation of masks Back to video

“We have donated a total of 1000 GM Canada made masks to local small businesses, organizations and charities. This is part of an initiative from GM Canada where they successfully made 10 million masks for the Government of Canada at the Oshawa plant here in Ontario.”