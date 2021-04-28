Salvation Army receives donation of masks

Northern News staff
Lakeshore Motors recently donated a number of masks to the Kirkland Lake Salvation Army. In the photo are (left) Chaplain Robbie Donaldson and the Marketing Coordinator/BDC Manager for Lakeshore Motors, Joel Renaud.
To show their support for the great work the Salvation Army does for our community, Lakeshore Motors has donated 100 GM Canada made masks to the staff, volunteers and patrons of the Kirkland Lake Salvation Army.

Company officials say “the staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly through this pandemic to support those most in need and have our gratitude and appreciation. These masks will help protect their dedicated staff and volunteers as well as their deserving patrons.

“We have donated a total of 1000 GM Canada made masks to local small businesses, organizations and charities. This is part of an initiative from GM Canada where they successfully made 10 million masks for the Government of Canada at the Oshawa plant here in Ontario.”

