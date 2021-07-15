More than $4,500 worth of drugs and weapons were seized Wednesday, as police executed a pair of search warrants in Kirkland Lake.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On July 14, 2021, The OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed search warrants at a residence on Pollock Avenue, Taylor Avenue and Third Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Search warrants lead to seizure of drugs, weapons Back to video

Police say they seized drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine, two firearms, ammunition, a conductive energy weapon and a switchblade knife. Total street value of the seizure is estimated to be $4,585.

As a result, Mitchel PILON, 30 years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (Two Counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

Possession of a Prohibited Device, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (10 Counts)

None of the charges have been proven in court. The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on July 21, 2021.