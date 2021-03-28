





Article content By Alex Vanderburg The 15th bowling session for local senior bowlers started off as a quiet afternoon of play without much excitement in another afternoon of fun and play at the Uptown Bowl. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Senior bowlers have a slow day on the lanes Back to video After the first round of games this reporter thought to have a very easy and short article … “they played – enough said”. This must have irked a few players who may have overheard this. In the second round the pins started falling and scores were better. In the men’s competition high average bowler Bob McClinchey was again a force to be reckoned with as he took first place in the men’s high singles with a 206 pts hammer that broke the very sought after 200 pts mark. Back in the top three men is curveball thrower Bud Miller who also bowled a better second game to claim the runner up position in the men’s high singles with a respectable 161 pts game. Last week’s star bowler Bill McKelvey took third place with a solid 151 pts game finishing ahead of veteran bowler Frank Potts. As noted before, consistency is the key when it comes to the doubles. This was evident in the weekly Men High Doubles. Bob McClinchey 353 pts total easily took first place. Bud Miller was also consistent and claimed the runner up position with a tally of 313 pts. Unfortunately Bill McKelvey had a poor first game which enabled Frank Potts to round out the top three with his 275 pts double. It is the expectation that these top four men’s bowlers along with Wayne Conway will be sorting out the top prizes when (if) the bowling season resumes after the duration of this zone red lockdown.

Article content By the lady senior bowlers there was also plenty of great action. Although none of the ladies reached the 200 pts plateau there were a few highlights to report. After weeks of outshining the men the women bowlers have taken their feet off the gas pedal. In the weekly women’s high singles we were happy to see three new faces. Ellen Watson took first place with a 154 pts game which was just 1 point ahead of second place Noella Leblanc who logged in a 153 pts score. Third place was claimed by veteran bowler Helen Miller who had a good second game with 142 pts to finally crack the top three. Depending how this obligatory rest period pans out again here we expect big changes once bowling resumes. In the weekly women’s high doubles it was Noella Leblanc who took first place with a good pair totaling 298 pts. The still strong bowling Rose McClinchey laid down two good games to take second place with a tally of 274 pts. Ellen Watson, leaning on her strong second game was able to put together a strong double of 272 pts to grab third place just 2 pts behind Rose McClinchey. This week’s high scores were not great enough to bring about any changes to the seasonal top three Men and Women High bowlers. By the Men last week’s star Bill McKelvey is still in first place in Men Seasonal High Single with his awesome 235 pts game. Bob McClinchey is following close in second place with his shining 234 pts game. Rounding out this top three is veteran Frank Potts who lays claim to third place with his stellar 227 pts game.

Article content In the seasonal men’s high doubles there is also no change as Bill McKelvey’s high double of 398 pts put him in a tie for first place of the men’s seasonal high doubles Score with Bob McClinchey who has been in first place for a while with his 398 pts tally. Rounding out the top three is again Frank Potts who has been bowling well and has a 371 pts pair in the win column. Susan Kmyta remains in the lead in the women high singles with her impressive 227 pts game. Her teammates Velda Hol and Dianne Spencer still hold on to second and third with respectively 220 pts and 219 pts high single scores. This tight race is due for change but a return to play needs to happen. In the Seasonal women high doubles standings these same three high bowlers claim the top honors. Velda Hol is firmly in possession the first place position with a very high 422 pts double. Susan Kmyta has a High Double Score of 402 pts that puts her in the runnerup position just ahead of third place Dianne Spencer’s 395 pts tally in the seasonal high doubles standing. In the weekly MIB (Most Improved Bowler) competition we would have had more names if we looked for the NSIB (Not So Improved Bowler). There were many bowlers who had a dismal afternoon bowling 35 pts or more under their averages. But we are all about the positive and will not shame any of our senior bowlers who are there for the sport, the fun and the company of their peers. Besides as we often say there is always the next session – just when we don’t know? The MIB winner this week is actually Bud Miller who is slowly returning to form and bowled a respectable 22 pts over his season average. Well done Bud.

Article content The team competition has led to a shift at the top. Team Miller and Team Watson battled it out head to head. Team Miller won the first game by just 13 pts difference and easily took the second game and the total score points. This gave Team Miller three pts to raise their third placetotal to 16 pts. Team Watson slipped back into second place with 20 pts as Team Vanderburg took advantage of Team Watson’s loss and their default 3pts win over the now defunct Team Maille to take back first place with 21 pts. Team Maille has unfortunately officially folded. Their departure has skewed the Team Competition scores. The league is going to look at the scores but are leaning to have playoffs among the remaining three teams to fairly determine the championship. As noted the Senior Bowling league is on hold until we drop back out of the new Red Zone restrictions. Hopefully there will be a big drop in active cases across the district so that we can return to Orange, Yellow or Green and then return to bowling. Please stay safe, follow the measures and return to us in good health. Don’t forget to get vaccinated. Until we meet again.

