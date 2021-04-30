Sick leave legislation not enough says Vanthof

Article content

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and Deputy NDP Leader John Vanthof says the province’s recently passed paid sick leave program is not good enough.

“We are more than 400 days into a pandemic that tragically has taken more than 8000 lives.

“Medical experts, labour groups, many municipalities and the Official Opposition have been calling for the province to implement a paid sick leave program. It has never made sense to tell people to stay home if they have symptoms while knowing that many workers cannot afford to.”

“This week the Ford government finally introduced paid sick leave legislation. It was passed unanimously in the legislature. It is not good enough, experts agree, but at a time when people are dying because of a lack of a program, something is better than nothing.”

The program provides for three paid sick days at a maximum benefit of $200 per day.

Vanthof goes on to say “It is somewhat ironic that the Ford government announced a three day sick day program while the Premier himself was on day 10 of a 14-day quarantine with full pay. This program is not enough. We supported what was there, but there needs to be more to truly address the crisis.”

He adds “vaccines are becoming more available, and though there are still problems with the provincial roll-out, local healthcare workers are doing a good job of getting people vaccinated.

“The number of cases in Timiskaming has risen fairly dramatically. We need to do everything that we can to slow the spread until everyone has access to a vaccine.”