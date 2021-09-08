Smile Cookie campaign almost here

The Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign is almost here and the officials from the Teck Centennial Library are excited as they have been chosen to be this year’s recipient.

The campaign goes from September 13th to 19th and according to Chief Librarian Cheryl Lafreniere the library was chosen because of the efforts of “our wonderful children’s librarian Shandalyn Bates who has single-handedly transformed the children’s department from a very quiet space into a hustle and bustle children’s community hub.”

Lafreniere says the library does not have a program budget for the kids department and pointed out Bates was becoming very frustrated “because she was trying to plan for afterschool and summer events, but there was no money in the budget for craft supplies and material.”

She goes on to say “eventually, I had to look at the budget and decide where I can find money to accommodate children’s programming. But it never seemed to be enough. We were averaging 35 to 50 children per program. Another issue we faced was seating. (There were) never enough chairs or tables to accommodate the growing program participants.”

She adds “we actually applied because of a patron who works at Tim Horton’s was bringing her grandchild to our programs and she was talking to our librarian about how much her grandson enjoyed being at the library. This led to the patron informing Shanda that she should apply for the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign, and so, that is what we did. In the application, we specified that the library is a benefit to all children in our community. All of our programs/activities are offered free of charge, our goal is to serve all local children in our area.”