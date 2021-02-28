Snow drags back on

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns and the ever changing emergency orders regarding same, the snow drag race event in January 2021 was cancelled in hopes of being rescheduled at a later date.”

In a report to council town that was included with the agenda staff stated “On December 1st, 2020, council approved the Team Northern Throttle request to host two snow drag race events during the winter of 2021 one in January and the other in March to be held at the Goodfish snow storage.

On February 23 rd officials from the organization met with town council for the purposes of asking to re-schedule the dates they hold the drags.

The organization has announced on its website that they have “found an alternate site outside of our town limits. Our event is on for March 20 th . (They will be held) just off Hwy 11 outside of Kirkland Lake.”

During the discussion that evening councillors Rick Owen, Casey Owens and Stacy Wight all expressed their concerns regarding people coming to town and possibly spreading COVID.

In his word Casey Owens stated “I have been thinking about this for a while now when we first got taken out of lockdown and put into green it was on my mind. I reached out to Dr. Corneil as he is the Acting Medical Officer of Health. I had questions as to where we should be going with this.

“I read some comments on the Facebook page from people from out of the district that are planning to come to this event. There are some people from Quebec that want to escape the restrictions they have in place.”

In his comments Owens pointed out that legally there is nothing the health unit can do to stop this event from going through but he added he is having issues with people coming in from out of the district.

“We have worked hard to keep the numbers down in Kirkland Lake and Timiskaming district. We have had to make sacrifices. I haven’t seen my parents since before Christmas. I do not want it on my conscience if God forbid a case comes in to this district because of this event or any other event that we gave our blessing to. I don’t want it on my conscience. I would rather have people ticked off at me because I voted no for extending the dates then have it on my conscience that someone lost their life over this variant of concern of Covid.”

In a recorded vote, Owen, Owens and Wight all voted against the request while councillors Eugene Ivanov and Lad Shaba voted in favour of it. The 3-2 voted meant the request was denied.

Organization officials have also stated on their Facebook page they will be soon posting more details regarding the upcoming event.