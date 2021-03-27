Snow is on the way

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Heavy snow is forecasted for Sunday.

“Heavy snow will begin early Sunday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected by the time the snow ends Sunday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”