Snowmobilers asked to stay close to home, ride local

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) is urging snowmobilers to avoid travelling outside of their local public health region until the provincial lockdown ends.

A statement released by the federation New Year’s Eve says in support of the existing provincial shutdown and to limit non-essential travel, snowmobilers are asked to only ride local trails when availability shows as yellow or green on the Interactive Trail Guide (ITG).

“The OFSC highly recommends that snowmobilers avoid trailering and travelling to destinations that are outside their public health region. To discourage travelling by snowmobile beyond public health region boundaries, the OFSC has made trails between health units temporarily unavailable (showing red on the ITG) until further notice,” the statement reads. “Trails to Quebec, Manitoba and the United States remain closed.”

The OFSC notes that most snowmobile trails in Ontario are unavailable, or red, at this time.