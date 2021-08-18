Something for the Tooth Fairy
Matthew Toppi lost a tooth while swimming recently at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex. The Splash and Swim Days Participants spent about 10 minutes looking for the white tooth on the white bottom.
Finally Aquatic Staff Member Josiah Molyneaux jumped into action and found it about 10 minutes later.
