Stay at Home order must be respected says Vanthof

Northern News staff
Jan 15, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  2 minute read
John Vanthof
John Vanthof SunMedia

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says as “imperfect” as it may be, the Province’s Stay at Home Order must be respected.

On Tuesday, Premier Ford held a press conference to outline the newest measures that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID.

Vanthof states “He prefaced it with a news conference on Friday where he stated ‘that the modelling was so dire, that we would fall off our chairs when we saw it.’ On this point I agree, the situation is dire. The time for action is now. The scenarios that we were all worried about in the spring are happening now. More people will die in long term care in the second wave than in the first, in some cases, under horrific conditions. Our healthcare system in many parts of the province is on the brink of collapse. Vaccines are on the way but will not be available for most for a few months. It is always darkest before the dawn and the next few months could be very dark. How the people of Ontario got here is a debate for another day.”

Vanthof added, while the Premier “made it clear that he was opposed to curfews which forced people to stay home at certain hours, what was not so clear is exactly what a Stay at Home Order is. There is also grave concern whether the measures alone will be enough, for instance to lessen the tragedy in long term care or to help people who go to work sick because they have no alternative. These are ongoing issues which we will continue to advocate on.”

“What is clear is that we need to slow the spread of COVID 19”, Vanthof emphasized.

“The spirit of the Stay at Home Order as imperfect as it is, needs to be respected. The people tasked with its enforcement face an incredible challenge. Let’s not make their job any more difficult than it is already going to be. Stay home when you can, support your local store when you can, wear a mask when you should, and do everything in your power to make sure that someone else does not become a memory.”