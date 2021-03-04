Studholme to become new interim CAO

Longtime Kirkland Lake resident Don Studholme will soon be taking the position of Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Kirkland Lake.

During a special meeting Thursday, council passed a resolution directing staff to present an authorizing by-law to Council to execute an agreement with Donald Studholme to be the Interim CAO.

According to town officials, Studholme’s official start date is Wednesday March 10th after the by-law has been passed at the next Regular Meeting of Council on Tuesday March 9th.

Studholme has agreed to be the Interim CAO until a permanent solution is found for a period of up to four months.