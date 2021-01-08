Support child, youth mental health

Article content

Recognizing this winter may be a difficult time for many families, especially those whose children struggle with mental health, North Eastern Ontario Family and Children’s Services (NEOFACS) has

rounded up expert child and youth mental health tips to help.

“With the holidays behind us, and the province in lockdown again with schools closed, we know this will be a difficult time for many families in our community,” said John Raymond, executive director of NEOFACS.

“We are sharing these tips to help you through, but if you are a parent or a caregiver and feel that your child needs more mental health support, reach out for help by contacting us 24/7 at 705-360-7100, or toll-free at 1-800-665-7743 in the Cochrane District or 1-866-229-5437 in the Timiskaming District.”

1. Focus on gratitude — Take a few minutes to think of the things you are grateful for and encourage children to do the same. That is not to take away from how challenging things have been over this last year, but rather, it’s an opportunity to recognize that some good things have been happening, too.