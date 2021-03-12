Taxpayer costs for municipal officials released
Kirkland Lake’s mayor and council received a combined $144,767.56 in remuneration and expenses in 2020.
A financial report presented at the most recent council meeting breaks down the numbers for mayor and council as well as for police commission members and those that sit on the Timiskaming Health Unit and District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration boards.
Looking at the numbers as it pertains to mayor and council. Mayor Pat Kiely received a remuneration of $38,923.20. His benefits and allowances came to a total of $5,067.58 and his travel and conference expenses came to $915.70 for a total of $44,906.48.
Councillor Eugene Ivanov received a remuneration of $14,077.80. His benefits and allowances totaled $4869.34. And his travel and conference expenses came to $610.56 for a total of $19,557.70.
Councillor Stacy Wight received a remuneration of $14,077.80. Her benefits and allowances totaled $4869.34. And her travel and conference expenses came to $610.56 for a total of $19,557.70.
Councillor Casey Owens received a remuneration of $14,077.80. His benefits and allowances totaled $992.62 for a total of $15,070.42.
Councillor Patrick Adams received a remuneration of $14,077.80. His benefits and allowances totaled $992.62 for a total of $15,070.42.
Councillor Rick Owen received a remuneration of $12,930.72. His benefits and allowances were $917.76 for a total of 13,848.48.
Since becoming a member of councillor Lad Shaba has received a remuneration of $990.66. His benefits and allowances have totaled $219.25 for a total of $1209.91.
And prior to his passing, the late Dennis Perrier had received a remuneration of $11,470.80. His benefits and allowances totaled $4043.80 and his travel and conference expenses totaled 31.85 for an overall total of $15,546.45.
Looking at the remuneration for the Kirkland Lake Police Services Board, mayor Kiely received $750 dollars, while Ted Assad, Emile Boulley, Meghan Howe, Rick Owen and Meagan Elliot received $500 dollars.
Both mayor Kiely and councillor Adams also sit on the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration board and each received a remuneration of $3000. Adams also received an additional $86.48 in expenses.
Mayor Kiely and councillor Casey Owens sit on the Timiskaming Health Unit board. Kiely’s remuneration was $720 with $138 dollars in expenses for a total of $858 dollars. As for Owens his remuneration was $800 dollars and expenses of $223 for a total of $1023.