Temiskaming OPP release monthly domestic incidents report

Members of the Temiskaming Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated 27 domestic related incidents in the month of February, seven of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

Assault

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Criminal Harassment

Mischief

Assault with a Weapon

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The OPP will not release any names in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and

Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.