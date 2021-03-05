Temiskaming OPP release monthly domestic incidents report
Members of the Temiskaming Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated 27 domestic related incidents in the month of February, seven of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.
Some of the charges include:
Assault
Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm
Criminal Harassment
Mischief
Assault with a Weapon
Fail to Comply with Undertaking
The OPP will not release any names in order to protect the identity of the victims.
Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:
Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and
Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.